Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.77.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO stock opened at C$31.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.88. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper Company Profile



Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

