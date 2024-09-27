Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Stock Performance
ERO stock opened at C$31.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.88. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.