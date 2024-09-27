Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.60 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

