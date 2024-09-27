Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

