Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

