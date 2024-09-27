Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.96.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Real Matters

TSE:REAL opened at C$9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.44. The stock has a market cap of C$665.28 million, a P/E ratio of 226.50, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$991.80. In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991.80. Insiders sold a total of 148,661 shares of company stock worth $1,231,591 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.