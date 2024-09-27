Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.96.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$9.06 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.28 million, a P/E ratio of 226.50, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$991.80. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Insiders sold a total of 148,661 shares of company stock worth $1,231,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

