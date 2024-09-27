Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $1,252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,039.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,033.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

