Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Lifted to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Renishaw Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

