Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 89,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,124,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REPL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $760.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

