Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.38. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 434,352 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

