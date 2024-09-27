Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 193,583 shares of company stock worth $181,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

