Reviewing Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) & Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis 44.86% -119.67% 2.57% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $202.98 million 0.30 $91.06 million ($1.97) -13.36 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Regis and Park Lawn”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regis has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regis and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.14%. Given Park Lawn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Regis.

Summary

Regis beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also operates accredited cosmetology schools. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, First Choice Haircutters, and Magicuts concepts names. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

