Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVPH. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.34 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

