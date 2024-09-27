Robert W. Baird Increases Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $35.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,210 shares of company stock worth $1,505,072 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.