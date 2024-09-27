ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ROK Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

CVE:ROK opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. ROK Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

