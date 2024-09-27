Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 331.3% in September

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 331.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 276,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,839. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 52,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

