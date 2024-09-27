Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,174,717. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Salesforce by 130.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 105,972 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $275.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.72. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

