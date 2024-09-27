Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Down 1.0 %

SRAFF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

