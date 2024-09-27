Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.56.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2187098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

