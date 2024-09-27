Santo Carlini Purchases 105,493 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini bought 105,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,727.19 ($13,511.77).
Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Santo Carlini acquired 61,399 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$10,806.22 ($7,401.52).
Ambertech Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Ambertech Company Profile
Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.
