SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after buying an additional 307,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.