SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.08.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after buying an additional 307,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

