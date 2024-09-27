Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 2.8 %

SKHSY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884. Sekisui House has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.