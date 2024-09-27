Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

SGIOY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 35,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $625.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

