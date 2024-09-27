Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 98.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
ARBKF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.12 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £560,498.40 and a PE ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.