Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 98.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBKF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.12 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £560,498.40 and a PE ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

