Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Rises By 1,100.0%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.8 %

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

