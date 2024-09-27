Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 600.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. 5,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.15. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $195.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $162.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

