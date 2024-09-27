Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 3,025.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 3,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

