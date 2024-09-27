Short Interest in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Increases By 762.5%

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CaliberCos Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWD opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CaliberCos will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

CaliberCos Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

