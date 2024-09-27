Short Interest in Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Rises By 459.7%

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 459.7% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

CCIF remained flat at $8.26 during midday trading on Friday. 94,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,507. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

