Short Interest in Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Grows By 1,103.5%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 1,103.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.