Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ IHYF opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
