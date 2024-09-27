Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IHYF opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

