Short Interest in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAR) Rises By 800.0%

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QETAR remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Quetta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

