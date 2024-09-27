Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Drops By 98.8%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.
Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
