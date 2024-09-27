Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Drops By 98.8%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNMBY

Rheinmetall Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.