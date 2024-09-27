Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Rises By 691.3%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 691.3% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPRC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 549,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

