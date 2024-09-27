Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Declines By 94.5%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,225. SEEK has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

