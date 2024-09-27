Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Rises By 909.4%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 909.4% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. 25,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,585. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.95. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

