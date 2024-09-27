Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 823.6%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

