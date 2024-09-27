Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Grows By 233.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $12.46 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.45.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

