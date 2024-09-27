Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declines By 96.5%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $8.38 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

