Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Rises By 234.8%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 234.8% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 79,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,745. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

