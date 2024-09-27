Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Rises By 234.8%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 234.8% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 79,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,745. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
