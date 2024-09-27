Short Interest in Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Declines By 92.7%

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Traws Pharma Stock Performance

Traws Pharma stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 21,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.37. Traws Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Traws Pharma had a negative net margin of 60,641.14% and a negative return on equity of 144.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Traws Pharma will post -146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

