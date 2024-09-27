Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 240.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $187,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

