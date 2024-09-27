Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 66.9%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at 10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.77. Volkswagen has a one year low of 9.68 and a one year high of 13.92.

About Volkswagen

Further Reading

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

