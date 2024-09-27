Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Declines By 75.0%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Yubo International Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.37.
About Yubo International Biotech
