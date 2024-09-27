Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Declines By 75.0%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Yubo International Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.