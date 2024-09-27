Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $838.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
