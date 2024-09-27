Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $838.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.