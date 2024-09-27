Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,763 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

