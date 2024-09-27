Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.378 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

