Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 751,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

