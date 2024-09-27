Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 533.0% in September

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 533.0% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 173,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

