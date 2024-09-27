Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPVNF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra7 Microsystems
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.