Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPVNF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

